Ginger get costlier, peas get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 27

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables like tomatoes and peas recorded changes at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market on July 27 (Sunday), while rates for other vegetables remained largely unchanged.

According to traders, since the end of June, the price of ginger, which was sold at 40 rupees per kg, has now increased by 10 rupees and is being sold at 50 rupees per kg.

Peas, which had once crossed the 200-rupee mark per kg, saw a drop last week, falling by 20 and then another 10 rupees, bringing the current price to 180 rupees per kg from Rs 190.

As of July 26, peas were sold at 190 rupees per kg, but today the price has dropped by 10 rupees and now stands at 180 rupees per kg.

Garlic continues to be sold at 140 rupees per kg, while small onions are being sold at 60 rupees per kg.

Carrots and beans are currently priced at 50 rupees per kg.

Vegetables like beetroot, tomatoes, and green chillies are being sold at 40 rupees per kg.

Potatoes, bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumsticks, and raw mangoes are available at 30 rupees per kg.

Vegetables such as big onions, radishes, and cauliflower are priced at 20 rupees per kg.

Coconuts are being sold at 67 rupees per kg, while capsicum is priced at 50 rupees per kg and coloured capsicum is being sold at 150 rupees per kg.



















