Ginger, carrot get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 1

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on August 1 (Friday), with notable increases.

According to the traders, the price of ooty carrot price increased by Rs 10, from Rs 50 per kg on July 31 to Rs 60 today.

Ginger saw a sharper hike of Rs 20, now selling at Rs 80 per kg, up from Rs 60 on Thursday.

Chow chow is now sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg, and lemon at Rs 35 per kg.

The price of ladies finger, bitter gourd, and drumstick remain unchanged and continue to be sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Small onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of peas remains stable at Rs 180 per kg.

Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg, onions at Rs 20 per kg, and potatoes at Rs 30 per kg also continue to be sold without any change from Sunday's (July 27) rates.