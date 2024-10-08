Begin typing your search...

    Get ready for spot penalties as Chennai Corporation tests digital fine system

    Over 500 plus Point of Sale (PoS) devices will soon be activated.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Oct 2024 4:02 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-08 05:36:26.0  )
    Get ready for spot penalties as Chennai Corporation tests digital fine system
    X

    Chennai Corporation launches digital spot fines system (X/@ Kumaragurubaran)


    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation(GCC) has completed successful testing of its spot fines application module.

    Over 500 plus Point of Sale (PoS) devices will soon be activated.

    This digital initiative has been taken as a part of a stringent enforcement drive.

    GCC has recently taken a firm stance against waste dumping in both public and private properties.

    Individuals who illegally dump waste will face a fine of Rs 5,000, a significant increase from the previous fine of Rs 500.

    Greater Chennai Corporationspot fine payment scheme
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick