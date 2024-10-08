Begin typing your search...
Get ready for spot penalties as Chennai Corporation tests digital fine system
Over 500 plus Point of Sale (PoS) devices will soon be activated.
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation(GCC) has completed successful testing of its spot fines application module.
Dear #Chennaiites,#GCC is digitising on spot fines/penalties.Testing is on!#ChennaiCorporation #HeretoServe pic.twitter.com/jaVSxlg461— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 8, 2024
This digital initiative has been taken as a part of a stringent enforcement drive.
GCC has recently taken a firm stance against waste dumping in both public and private properties.
Individuals who illegally dump waste will face a fine of Rs 5,000, a significant increase from the previous fine of Rs 500.
