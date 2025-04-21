German woman with GPS device in handbag detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Chennai International Airport on Monday when a German national was found carrying a GPS tracker in her bag while attempting to board a flight to Colombo.

While security officials were screening passengers preparing to board a SriLankan Airlines flight bound for Colombo, they found that Claudia Dora (57), a German national who was traveling to Frankfurt via Sri Lanka was in possession of a GPS device.

During inspection, the security personnel found a GPS device in her handbag, which is in violation of Indian aviation security regulations. Following this, the Chennai Airport authorities seized the GPS device and canceled her flight tickets.

On interrogation, Claudia said that she had arrived in Chennai a week ago she had brought the GPS device from Germany to Chennai along with her. She further stated that no one had prohibited her back then during customs or immigration checks for carrying the device.

However, the airport authorities handed over Claudia and the seized device to the airport police. Investigations are on.