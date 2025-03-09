GCP chief opens 60-bed barracks for women cops

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun on Saturday inaugurated a 60-bed barracks for women police personnel at the Armed Reserve (AR) campus here in Pudupet on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Explaining the facilities, a police officer said women cops can stay there for up to 45 days when they are transferred to Chennai or if they visit Chennai to attend court proceedings and hearings.

The newly refurbished barracks will have 30 ordinary rooms and 30 other rooms fitted with air-conditioning facilities, apart from 22 bathrooms and 25 washrooms, said an official release.

During the event, a short film appreciating women cops in the police department was screened.

CoP Arun highlighted the efforts taken by Chennai Police for the welfare of women police personnel and also the safety of women in the city. Other senior police officers also participated in the event.

In Avadi and Tambaram police commissionerates, a marathon event was conducted as part of International Women's Day celebrations.