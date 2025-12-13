GCC wrapped '25: 3.51 lakh MT of construction debris removed in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has removed 3.51 lakh metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste between January 7 and December 12, 2025, according to official data.

Zone-wise data show that the highest quantities of C&D waste were removed from Zone 9 Teynampet (36,733 MT) and Zone 13 Adyar (35,058 MT). The lowest quantities were recorded in Zone 2 Manali (13,360 MT) and Zone 1 Tiruvottiyur (15,616 MT).

The C&D waste collection in the zones is being carried out through a private contractor, M/s Premier Precision Surface. The work involves the deployment of 168 vehicles to remove around 1,000 metric tonnes of debris daily.

The collected waste is transported to processing facilities at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, where it is segregated and sent for recycling.

Guidelines for the handling and disposal of construction and demolition waste have been in force across GCC areas since April 21, 2025. Between January and December 12, 2025, the Corporation collected Rs 39.30 lakh as penalties from violators who failed to follow the prescribed norms.