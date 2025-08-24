GCC turns blind eye to its own contractor flouting debris rules

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which has initiated a special drive to crack down on illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, has been caught on the wrong foot after its own contractor dumped debris on Kathivakkam High Road in Tiruvottiyur, choking traffic and endangering commuters.

For four days, the rubble from the demolition of an anganwadi in Sastri Nagar, Ennore, has been allowed to pile up on the arterial stretch, say residents, adding that half of the carriageway has been blocked by the debris, while the dust rising from the heap has made it difficult for the public, including motorists.

“If this was done by a private individual or builder, the corporation would have rushed to impose fine. But because it is its own contractor, the officials are remaining silent,” alleged a resident.

Earlier this year, GCC issued guidelines strictly prohibiting the dumping of C&D waste in public places, pavements, and drains. The rules prescribe fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. Yet, the civic body has failed to enforce its own regulations.

When contacted, a zone-level official assured that the debris would be cleared and said such violations attract penalties. But he did not confirm whether action would be taken against the contractor, raising questions over selective enforcement.

Residents allege this incident exposes a pattern of double standards in the corporation’s approach, preaching compliance to the public while overlooking violations by its own contractors or wings.