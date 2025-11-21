GCC to spend Rs 9 crore to spruce up parks in Chennai

CHENNAI: The GCC has issued a set of tenders aimed at improving parks and public spaces across the city, including lake-side amenities, irrigation upgrades and renovations. The projects together account for more than Rs 9.35 crore in proposed works.

At Thangal Lake in Zone 3 Madhavaram, where desilting and bund-strengthening were completed earlier, the Corporation has now invited bids for the next phase of development.

The tender includes building a new compound wall, creating footpaths, providing parking space, and adding public amenities along the lake's edge at the cost of Rs 4.08 crore. The civic body aims to make the area more accessible to residents while complementing the ongoing ecological restoration of the waterbody.

Alongside this, the Park and Playfield Department has called for a city-wide irrigation revamp covering more than 50 parks. Together valued at Rs 3.99 crore, propose installing drip-irrigation and sprinkler systems across parks in areas such as Adyar, RA Puram, Saidapet, Jafferkhanpet, Velachery, Ashok Nagar and several TNHB layouts.

A senior official said the upgrades were long overdue. “Water management is the reason for the extensive drip-irrigation and sprinkler makeover. Some old parks do not have the facility, which leads to more labour involvement as well as wastage of water,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a separate tender worth Rs 1.29 crore has been floated for upgrading a cluster of parks in Nerkundram, including Gandhi Nagar, Mullai Nagar and several TNHB blocks. The work includes improving pathways, boundary structures and basic landscaping to bring uniform standards across parks in the locality.