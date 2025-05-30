GCC to rope in 143 data operators under contract

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has planned to employ security personnel for burial grounds maintained by it and to outsource 143 data entry operators for its public health wing for a year.

The Greater Chennai Corporation decided to recruit 300 security personnel for the burial ground, and as per its plan, two people will be deployed per burial ground with three shifts. The GCC maintains 50 burial grounds across the city. A tender was floated for the same, and two companies which quoted the same amount were selected. The work will be split equally under the Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Act, 1998.

The salary for the security personnel has been fixed at Rs 26,695, and Rs 9.61 crore is to be spent on this recruitment.

The public health wing of GCC is responsible for the upkeep of public hygiene, and it has also established several health centres, laboratories and hospitals across the city. To coordinate public health-related works seamlessly and attend to the grievances of the general public, the GCC recruits data entry operators. It has already roped in 98 operators, and now 143 operators will be recruited under contract for one year.

Those who hold a degree, are proficient in Tamil and English typewriting and have completed a computer course in office automation are eligible to apply for the position. Salary has been fixed at Rs 25,030, including provident fund contribution. Rs 4.49 crore has been allotted for the recruitment.