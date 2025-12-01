GCC to procure steel kennels for ABC centres

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to procure stainless-steel kennels and foldable cages for four upcoming Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres being readied in different parts of the city.

The works form part of the ongoing revamp of ABC facilities under Singara Chennai 2.0, and are expected to become functional by January 2026.

As per the plan, the centres will come up in Tambaram–Velachery, Kannappar Thidal in Periamet, the Bio-CNG plant campus near ISKCON in Sholinganallur, and Perungudi. The civic body has issued tenders for this work. Each of the four tenders seeks 120 kennels and 50 foldable for the new centres. The estimated value for the equipment is Rs. 72.88 lakh per location. Once awarded, contractors will have 90 days to deliver the equipment to the respective locations.

The Corporation has set uniform standards for the kennels and cages to ensure they can be used safely during sterilisation and post-operative recovery. The structures should be made of SS304-grade stainless steel, which is commonly used in medical settings because it is durable, rust-resistant and easy to disinfect.

The kennels should have pivoting doors fitted with feeding bowls, allowing staff to give food and water without opening the enclosure. The floor should be made of perforated HDPE, a sturdy, washable material that helps drainage and keeps the space dry. The frame dimensions are also fixed so that each unit can hold dogs comfortably while still fitting into the planned layout of the centres.

The work is expected to support the reopening of ABC facilities that have been undergoing upgrades over the past year.