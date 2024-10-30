GCC to maintain roads and storm water drains at Ambattur, Guindy Industrial Estates

CHENNAI: The Storm Water Drains department of the Corporation is all set to take over the maintenance of roads, street lights, storm water drains (SWDs) and garbage collection in Ambattur and Guindy Industrial Estates. It’s noted that the civic body cannot declare any vending zone inside the Industrial Estate road area.

As the roads in these two areas are used by the general public as thoroughfares, and the public transport, including MTC buses, ply on these roads, it results in frequent wear and tear.

Hence, the TN Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (Tansidco) decided to hand over the maintenance of the roads, street lights, high mast lights, SWDs and garbage collection to the civic body. The unit holders in Ambattur IE and Guindy IE pay Rs 44 crore/year and Rs 22 crore/year respectively towards property tax to the Corporation.

Meanwhile, the GCC has entrusted CMRL with the development of a multi-modal facility complex at Broadway Bus Stand. The resolution stated that CMRL has carried out a detailed study and subsequently, floated a tender for the design and construction of the complex at Broadway Bus Stand and Kuralagam for Rs 822.70 crore.