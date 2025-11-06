GCC to hold pet-licence and vaccination camps on three Sundays in November

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will hold special camps on 9, 16 and 23 November to help pet owners register or renew licences and to provide vaccination service.

The one-day camps will run from 8 am to 5 pm. at six veterinary centres across the city. Pet owners can apply for new licences or renew existing ones, submit documents, have their pets verified and receive guidance from corporation veterinary staff.

Pet owners attending the camp must bring a copy of their identity proof, the pet’s anti-rabies vaccination certificate, and a photograph of the animal. A fee of Rs 50 per pet will be collected. Veterinary officials will verify the documents and guide applicants through the registration or renewal process.

The civic body has advised pet owners to ensure that their animals are vaccinated before applying, as licences will not be issued without valid vaccination proof. Those who have not yet registered are urged to complete the process before November 23, after which penalties may apply for unlicensed pets.