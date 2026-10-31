Chennai Corporation to add 36 parks, 11 sports grounds at Rs 44 crore

The projects, together worth nearly Rs 44 crore, will be spread across several Corporation zones, including Manali, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

The civic body is in the process of inviting tenders for the works, which will begin after the tender process is completed, according to GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran. Among the proposed park locations are the Kathipara-Airport entrance and the VIP arrival area at the airport, the Manali Road stretch beneath the 2B bridge in Tondiarpet zone, EVR Periyar Salai and Nelson Manickam Salai in Anna Nagar zone, and Peters Road in Teynampet zone.