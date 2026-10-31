Chennai Corporation to add 36 parks, 11 sports grounds at Rs 44 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will develop 36 new parks at an estimated cost of Rs 34.45 crore and 11 sports grounds at Rs 9.52 crore in the first phase of its urban greening initiative under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) 2026-31.
The projects, together worth nearly Rs 44 crore, will be spread across several Corporation zones, including Manali, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.
The civic body is in the process of inviting tenders for the works, which will begin after the tender process is completed, according to GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran. Among the proposed park locations are the Kathipara-Airport entrance and the VIP arrival area at the airport, the Manali Road stretch beneath the 2B bridge in Tondiarpet zone, EVR Periyar Salai and Nelson Manickam Salai in Anna Nagar zone, and Peters Road in Teynampet zone.
Sholinganallur zone will account for a significant share of the new parks, with locations including Kannagi Nagar, Adityaram Nagar, Jawahar Nagar and areas under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. Other sites include Nerkundram and residential neighbourhoods in Manali and Perungudi zones. The 11 proposed sports grounds will include locations in Amirthammal Nagar and Ashoka Street in Madhavaram zone; Sharma Nagar, Dr Ambedkar Arts College and EH Road in Tondiarpet zone; RV Nagar in Kodambakkam zone; and areas in Sholinganallur, including CLRI Nagar and TNHB layouts.
The projects form part of the CMIUDM, a five-year scheme announced for 2026-31 with an overall outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for urban local bodies across TN. Of this, Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for urban greening, recreation and open-space development across the State during the five-year period.