Greater Chennai Corporation bets on pvt firms for upkeep of sports facilities

The move is aimed at reducing the civic body's financial burden of maintaining sports facilities, with private operators expected to manage their upkeep under a fixed revenue-sharing arrangement. The proposed contracts cover 37 existing facilities requiring fresh tenders and 58 newly opened facilities.

Of the 95 facilities, 51 are indoor badminton courts, 19 are tennis courts, 23 are skating rinks, and two are table tennis facilities. The Corporation has classified the facilities as prime and non-prime locations, taking into account user demand and the expenditure involved in maintaining them.