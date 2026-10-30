Greater Chennai Corporation bets on pvt firms for upkeep of sports facilities

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to hand over the maintenance of its 95 tennis, badminton, skating and table tennis facilities across the city to private contractors for three years, with the proposed tender amount totalling Rs 3.71 crore for the first year.
The move is aimed at reducing the civic body's financial burden of maintaining sports facilities, with private operators expected to manage their upkeep under a fixed revenue-sharing arrangement. The proposed contracts cover 37 existing facilities requiring fresh tenders and 58 newly opened facilities.
Of the 95 facilities, 51 are indoor badminton courts, 19 are tennis courts, 23 are skating rinks, and two are table tennis facilities. The Corporation has classified the facilities as prime and non-prime locations, taking into account user demand and the expenditure involved in maintaining them.
The proposed tender amount for the first year is Rs 3.71 crore, including Rs 3.29 crore for 71 facilities in prime locations and Rs 42.25 lakh for 24 facilities in non-prime locations. The amount payable by the selected contractors would increase by 5% in each subsequent year. Contractors would also have to furnish a caution deposit equivalent to 25% of their quoted contract amount.