GCC struggles as voters hold back SIR forms amid confusion over 2005 roll details, fear of rejection

CHENNAI: With the December 4 deadline for submitting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms nearing, the Greater Chennai Corporation, which has distributed them to 41 percent of the voters is facing a significant delay in receiving the filled out forms.

According to a report in The Times of India, the cause of confusion is mainly due to the people holding on to the documents as they are unsure on how to furnish family details from the 2005 electoral roll.

Many residents have expressed their uncertainty, especially about filling in the family members section as they are not aware of their parents' roll details. Owing to this, the voters are worried that their forms might be rejected if they submit it with incorrect details. While political party workers are urging the public to return the forms at the earliest, residents are waiting for clearer instructions from the election authorities.

The dire state of the situation has become apparent as several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have reported merely single-digit returns of the forms. A BLO attached to Royapuram noted that out of the 550 forms distributed, only 10 have been returned, with residents often collecting the forms but not filling them. Similarly, a BLO in Chepauk reported that they have not received a single form in return out of the 1111 forms they distributed.

Following this lukewarm response, BLOs are intensifying their efforts and conducting assistance camps apart from making repeated door-to-door visits. However, they noted that most of the residents are unprepared and send them away before requesting them to return later. To put an end to the confusion, BLOs have advised the public to fill out the forms and return it even if the 2005 roll details are unavailable.

Apart from this, the election officials have also stated that citizens can verify their 2005 roll details on the Election Commission of India website. In case of any confusion over the missing details, individuals can provide any one of ten specified government documents as proof to the registered officer.

It may be noted that as they are running short of time, BLOs are worried that a last-minute rush would barely allow them any time to correct errors in the forms which could lead to a lot confusion in the enrollment of many voters.