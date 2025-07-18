GCC-run schools to get 16 STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms

CHENNAI: To take classroom standards up a notch, the Chennai Corporation is proposing to bring in 16 STEM visualiser-enabled smart classes at civic body-run schools at a cost of Rs 48 lakh.

With the support of the French Development Agency's CITIIS Challenge and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the GCC has been implementing the 'Model & SMART Corporation Schools in Chennai." This is in collaboration with the Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL).

As a part of this project, the corporation has floated a tender to employ a private agency to supply, install and maintain 16 STEM visualiser-enabled classes. STEM denotes the integrated study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The proposed pilot project will transform classes from static board-based or lecture modes to dynamic and interactive sessions. This will enable Chennai schools to innovate and experiment in teaching the students, said a GCC official.

Along with the STEM visualiser, the successful bidder should supply wireless tablets compatible with the visualiser, microscope adapters, carry cases with a trolley for the visualiser, and other accessories, said the official.

As STEM technology provides high-resolution imaging, it allows students to observe intricate details of experiments, specimens and objects and also enables students to explore microscopic details.

The built-in QR reader and recording capabilities let teachers capture and share lessons, fostering a more interactive and collaborative learning environment, said the GCC official.

According to the official, it will also facilitate the teachers to face the students while teaching, easing regulation and helping capture classroom moments, to ultimately help students grasp complex ideas.

The successful bidder must impart training to GCC representatives on the function and features of the visualiser, who in turn, will acclimate the teachers with technology, to operate it at maximum optimal levels. Post the handover, diligently maintaining the system and documenting the usage will be a key component of the project.