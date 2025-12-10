Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2025 9:38 AM IST
    GCC removes 40 street vendors from Ranganathan Street
    The GCC carried out an anti-encroachment drive on T Nagar’s Ranganathan Street and removed unauthorised stalls to widen footpaths and improve pedestrian movement

    CHENNAI: After many complaints of pedestrian congestion, the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday removed about 40 unauthorised street vendor stalls along Ranganathan Street in T Nagar.

    Residents had flagged that navigating the already busy stretch had become increasingly hard due to encroachments, as the street lies on the route to the T Nagar railway station.

    The Corporation officials and the police jointly carried out the eviction drive to widen the footpath area and decongest the street.

    The Corporation has also decided to take on periodic checks every two weeks, and the officials said the action was carried out in line with the civic body’s standard operating procedures on footpath encroachments.

    DTNEXT Bureau

