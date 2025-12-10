GCC removes 40 street vendors from Ranganathan Street

CHENNAI: After many complaints of pedestrian congestion, the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday removed about 40 unauthorised street vendor stalls along Ranganathan Street in T Nagar.

Residents had flagged that navigating the already busy stretch had become increasingly hard due to encroachments, as the street lies on the route to the T Nagar railway station.

The Corporation officials and the police jointly carried out the eviction drive to widen the footpath area and decongest the street.

The Corporation has also decided to take on periodic checks every two weeks, and the officials said the action was carried out in line with the civic body’s standard operating procedures on footpath encroachments.