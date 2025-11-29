GCC panel to probe ‘payroll scam’ in Ambattur zone

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate complaints that a section of NULM sanitation workers in Ambattur Zone 7 allegedly received salaries without reporting to duty, arriving late, leaving early, or failing to perform assigned tasks.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran directed the committee to submit its findings within seven days. The probe follows a complaint from BJP state secretary and former deputy mayor Karate R Thyagarajan, who alleged large scale discrepancies in the deployment of sanitation workers under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

He claimed that while official records show 1,400 workers in the Ambattur zone, roughly 1,000 workers are actually present on the ground.

“He alleged that the where abouts of the remaining 400 workers are unknown, and their names are misused every month to siphon off nearly Rs 1 crore in salaries. He demanded that the corporation issue a white paper, explaining where the wages of these 400 workers are going,”the complaint noted.