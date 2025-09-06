GCC mulls placing advertisements on view-cutters to increase revenue

CHENNAI: In a move to increase its Own Source Revenue (OSR), the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is mulling placement of advertisements on the view cutters installed around electrical transformers across the city.

Officials said the civic body has identified around 3,500 such view cutters in various parts of Chennai. Typically used to obstruct direct views of transformers for safety and aesthetics, these structures could soon serve a dual purpose, generating a steady stream of advertising income.

To assess the feasibility of the initiative, the corporation plans to appoint consultants to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) covering the North, Central, and South regions of the city.

"As the advertisements will be located around transformers, we are consulting with officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to evaluate safety concerns and finalise the modalities," said a senior GCC official. "We’re also examining whether advertising could be extended to view cutters on interior roads."

The consultancy's scope includes a thorough survey of the view cutters and surrounding areas, creation of a detailed inventory with physical and locational data, market analysis, revenue assessment, pricing strategy, and an implementation roadmap.

"Once the feasibility report is complete, we’ll set rates based on the size of each view cutter,” the official added. “We plan to use up to three sides of each unit, selecting the angles that offer the best visibility for advertisements."

The GCC also plans to generate revenue by allowing advertisements on road medians and street light poles through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aiming for Rs 100 crore over three years from over 17,000 medians and 2 lakh poles along bus route roads.