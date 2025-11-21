GCC extends deadline for pet microchipping by two weeks

CHENNAI: The GCC has extended the deadline for pet owners to obtain licences by two weeks, shifting the earlier cut-off from November 23 to December 7. The extension follows complaints about overcrowded Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, shortage of staff, and what many pet owners described as an “unfair” deadline.

According to GCC data, 65,422 pets have been registered on its portal so far, and licences have been issued to 24,477 of them.

With microchipping and annual anti-rabies vaccination made mandatory for licence issuance, owners have been turning up in large numbers at GCC’s six pet clinics and the Sholinganallur ABC centre, where services are offered free of cost.

However, many have faced long queues, delays, and inadequate staffing. A GCC official said they “did not expect” such a surge in walk-ins. The extension comes amid growing frustration among pet owners, who say they wait at least half a day for microchipping and continue to face glitches on the online registration portal.

The centres operate from 8 am to 3 pm (extending up to 5 pm) on all days, including Sundays. Private veterinarians listed on the GCC website are also authorised to carry out microchipping.

The civic body has also said technical issues in the online system have been resolved based on feedback from veterinarians and pet owners and urged owners to complete licensing before the revised deadline.