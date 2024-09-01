GCC captures stray dogs at F4 Chennai night street race venue

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers have intensified efforts to capture stray dogs in and around the F4 Chennai night street race venue.

According to Thanthi TV, a dog unexpectedly entered the race track on Sunday, disrupting race preparations.

Hence, the civic body has doubled its attempts to catch any stray canine found roaming around the race track and nearby roads.

South Asia’s inaugural night street race is being held at the Chennai Formula-4 Racing Circuit.

The two-day event had a five-hour delayed start yesterday due to legal and technical issues.

Qualifying sessions followed by two races will take place tonight.

This is the first of its kind 3.7 km race being organised by the state government.