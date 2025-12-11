GCC adds 8 more pet licensing camps as deadline nears
The special camps will function from 9 am to 5 pm. The GCC has urged pet owners to complete the licensing process within the deadline to avoid penalties.
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will conduct additional special camps for pet licensing from December 12 to 14, as the civic body moves to clear the backlog before the extended deadline of December 14.
Apart from the six veterinary centres where licensing, anti-rabies vaccination and microchipping have been underway since October 8, the Corporation will now operate eight more temporary camps across different zones for three days. The move comes as 98,523 pets have been registered so far, but licences have been issued to only 54,576.
The special camps will function from 9 am to 5 pm. The GCC has urged pet owners to complete the licensing process within the deadline to avoid penalties.
NEW CAMP LOCATIONS
Manali, Ward 22
Corporation Community Hall, Devarajan Street, Chinna Sekkadu, Chennai–68
Madhavaram, Ward 32
Corporation Community Hall, Shanmugapuram, Soorapattu, Chennai–60
Tondiarpet, Ward 48
Corporation Community Hall, Parthasarathy Nagar, Old Washermenpet, Chennai–21
Ambattur, Ward 91
Dunlop Ground, Kamarajapuram (opposite zone office)
Anna Nagar, Ward 100
Corporation Community Hall, Kummalammankoil Street, Kilpauk, Chennai–10
Valasaravakkam, Ward 147
Area Councillor’s Office, Manthope, Alapakkam, Chennai–95
Adyar, Ward 175
Corporation Community Hall, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, 22nd Cross Street, Velachery (West), Chennai–42
Perungudi, Ward 188
Corporation Community Hall, Mylai Balaji Nagar, Madipakkam, Chennai–91