GCC adds 8 more pet licensing camps as deadline nears

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will conduct additional special camps for pet licensing from December 12 to 14, as the civic body moves to clear the backlog before the extended deadline of December 14.

Apart from the six veterinary centres where licensing, anti-rabies vaccination and microchipping have been underway since October 8, the Corporation will now operate eight more temporary camps across different zones for three days. The move comes as 98,523 pets have been registered so far, but licences have been issued to only 54,576.

The special camps will function from 9 am to 5 pm. The GCC has urged pet owners to complete the licensing process within the deadline to avoid penalties.

NEW CAMP LOCATIONS

Manali, Ward 22

Corporation Community Hall, Devarajan Street, Chinna Sekkadu, Chennai–68

Madhavaram, Ward 32

Corporation Community Hall, Shanmugapuram, Soorapattu, Chennai–60

Tondiarpet, Ward 48

Corporation Community Hall, Parthasarathy Nagar, Old Washermenpet, Chennai–21

Ambattur, Ward 91

Dunlop Ground, Kamarajapuram (opposite zone office)

Anna Nagar, Ward 100

Corporation Community Hall, Kummalammankoil Street, Kilpauk, Chennai–10

Valasaravakkam, Ward 147

Area Councillor’s Office, Manthope, Alapakkam, Chennai–95

Adyar, Ward 175

Corporation Community Hall, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, 22nd Cross Street, Velachery (West), Chennai–42

Perungudi, Ward 188

Corporation Community Hall, Mylai Balaji Nagar, Madipakkam, Chennai–91