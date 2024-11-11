Garlic rate soars to Rs 400 a kilo; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 11th November

CHENNAI: The price of garlic saw a dramatic surge at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market here on Monday, going up to Rs 400 per kilogram.

On November 6, a kilo of garlic cost Rs 380, however, over the past two to three days, the price had dropped by Rs 20, reaching Rs 360. However, today, the price has gone up again, to Rs 400 per kg.

The sudden spike is similar to the rise in onion rates, following supply shortage in Nashik, the country's largest onion-producing district. The prices at the market in Maharashtra state are expected to remain high until new produce arrives, said media reports. Due to this, the onion rate has risen from Rs 40-60 kg to Rs 70-80 per kg across wholesale markets in cities like Delhi and Mumbai recently.

In Chennai, meanwhile, on November 7, onions were priced at Rs 90 per kilo in the semi-wholesale market at Koyambedu, while its retail prices in the city ranged between Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kilo.

On the other hand, some vegetables continue to see a drop in prices. Lemon rate recorded a dip today after a recent rise. They are being sold for Rs 70 per kg today, compared to their price of Rs 80 on November 9, marking a 10-rupee reduction.

Similarly, beetroot too experienced a Rs 10 price drop on Monday. From Rs 80 per kg on November 9, the price of the vegetable came down to Rs 70 per kg today.

Also in the list is ginger whose price has been seeing variations of late. They were sold at Rs 170 per kg on November 9 and rose to Rs 180 per kg today, a jump of 10 rupees.