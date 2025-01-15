Garlic, drumsticks and beans get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 15

CHENNAI: After a surge ahead of the Pongal festival, vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market recorded significant dip on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).

Across weeks, garlic was being sold at Rs 280 per kilogram, but today its price has decreased by Rs 30 and it is being sold at Rs 250/kg.

The price of drumsticks has been fluctuating for the past few months. On January 13, drumsticks were being sold at Rs 120 per kilogram, but they cost Rs 90 per kilogram today, marking a difference of Rs 30. A kilo of drumsticks were sold for Rs 150 on January 12, Rs 120 on January 10, and Rs 70 on January 9.

Similarly, beans, which were sold at Rs 70 per kilogram on January 13, have gotten by cheaper by Rs 30 today. A kilo of the vegetable now costs Rs 40.

On Bhogi day, January 13, lemons were being sold at Rs 70 per kilogram, but today the price has dropped by Rs 20, and they are now being sold at Rs 50 per kilogram.

The price of green chilies has now dropped by Rs 15. They were sold for Rs 50 on January 13 and they cost Rs 35 today.

Other vegetables like peas, raw mangoes, carrots, beetroot, and snake gourd recorded a price dip of Rs 10. On January 15, peas are being sold at Rs 50/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 60/kg, carrots at Rs 60/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 30/kg.



















