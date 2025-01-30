Gang chases, hacks youth to death near DGP office in Chennai; four arrested

CHENNAI: A gang of assailants chased and hacked to death a 23-year-old gym trainer, who has won several medals in boxing competitions, just a stone’s throw away from the DGP’s office in the Ice House area of Chennai early on Thursday.

The police have arrested four persons, including the prime suspect Mohan, an alleged drug peddler, and Senthil Kumar.

While the family members of the youth, Dhanush, alleged he was murdered for opposing those selling narcotics, including ganja, tablets, and injectables, the police have denied the allegation.

The incident took place around 1 am in Ice House, not very far from the DGP’s office, when Dhanush was walking home. The gang waylaid him and started hacking him. He tried to get away but was chased down and hacked to death. His friend Arunkumar tried to stop the attack, but was also hacked by the gang.

Dhanush, the only son of Rajesh and Radha, had participated in various boxing competitions and won several prizes. He was reportedly preparing for police recruitment examinations but was unable to appear for the test as there were two cases filed against him following a clash with a local youth a few months ago.

His mother Radha said Dhanush had multiple cut wounds on his head and his hand was chopped off in the attack.

Arunkumar was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) where he is undergoing treatment. The Ice House police sent Dhanush's body to GRH for postmortem.

The police said Dhanush had a fight with Mohan and also had a dispute with Senthil.

Mohan allegedly saw Dhanush as a threat to his drugs business and conspired with Senthil to murder him, the family alleged.

Family members and neighbours said Dhanush never allowed anyone to sell drugs in the area. Peddlers used to run away when they spotted him, they said, also blaming the absence of CCTV cameras in the area.