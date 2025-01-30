Boxer chased, hacked to death by suspected drug peddler gang near DGP office in Chennai; 7 detained

CHENNAI: A gang of assailants, suspected to be drug peddlers, chased and brutally hacked to death a 23-year-old gym trainer, who has won several medals for Tamil Nadu in boxing competitions, in the Ice House area of Chennai in the early hours of Thursday.

The family members of the youth, Dhanush, alleged that he was murdered for opposing those selling narcotics, including ganja, tablets, and injectable drugs.

The incident happened around 1 am in Ice House, not very far from the DGP’s office in Chennai, when Dhanush was walking to his home. His friend Arunkumar tried to stop the attack but was also hacked by the gang.

Dhanush, the only son of Rajesh and Radha, had represented Tamil Nadu in various boxing competitions and won several prizes. A Daily Thanthi report said he was preparing for police recruitment examinations but was unable to appear for the test due to two cases filed against him following a clash between local youth a few months ago.

Dhanush was returning home around 1 am on Thursday when the gang pounced on him and started hacking him. He tried to escape but was chased and hacked repeatedly. Speaking to the media, his mother Radha said Dhanush had multiple cut wounds on his head and that his hand was cut off in the attack.

His friend Arunkumar, who tried to intervene and help Dhanush, was also hacked. He was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The Ice House police reached the spot and sent Dhanush's body to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem examination. The police have detained seven suspects in connection with the murder, including the prime accused Mohan, an alleged drug peddler, and Senthil Kumar.

The police said Dhanush had a fight with Mohan, who is allegedly involved in drug peddling. The police also claimed that he had a previous dispute with Senthil Kumar after Dhanush allegedly assaulted him during a funeral procession last year.

Mohan allegedly saw Dhanush as a threat to his drug business and conspired with Senthil Kumar to murder him, the police said.

Speaking to the media, the family members and neighbours said Dhanush never allowed anyone to sell drugs in the area. The peddlers used to run away when they spotted him coming by, they said, adding that he was murdered for this reason.

They also blamed the police, pointing out that there were no CCTV cameras in the area though the police have been installing them everywhere in the city.