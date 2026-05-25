From viral trends to repeat diners: Chennai restaurants focus on authenticity over hype

Chindi Varadarajulu, partner and creative chef at Pumpkin Tales, says Instagram has become an important platform for restaurants today, especially with so many new places opening across the city. “It’s where many people discover new restaurants and experiences, especially younger audiences. Beyond visibility, social media also allows restaurants to extend their creativity and storytelling beyond the physical space and communicate their identity more engagingly.”

According to Chindi, reels and influencer collaborations definitely help restaurants reach newer audiences and create curiosity around dishes or concepts. “They help spread the word, especially when you are introducing something new. But for us, word of mouth and the loyal customer base we have built over the years continue to be the biggest contributors to footfall,” she explains.