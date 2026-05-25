From viral trends to repeat diners: Chennai restaurants focus on authenticity over hype

CHENNAI: Social media has become an inseparable part of the restaurant business today. With Instagram Reels, influencer collaborations and online marketing playing a major role, restaurants are increasingly using digital platforms to attract younger customers and stand out in Chennai’s crowded food scene. For many cafés and restaurants, Instagram has become a space to tell stories, build a community and create a strong identity.
Chindi Varadarajulu, partner and creative chef at Pumpkin Tales, says Instagram has become an important platform for restaurants today, especially with so many new places opening across the city. “It’s where many people discover new restaurants and experiences, especially younger audiences. Beyond visibility, social media also allows restaurants to extend their creativity and storytelling beyond the physical space and communicate their identity more engagingly.”
According to Chindi, reels and influencer collaborations definitely help restaurants reach newer audiences and create curiosity around dishes or concepts. “They help spread the word, especially when you are introducing something new. But for us, word of mouth and the loyal customer base we have built over the years continue to be the biggest contributors to footfall,” she explains.
She feels social media has become essential for restaurants to stay relevant and connected with customers. “A genuine online presence that reflects your brand and values has become very important for growth,” she says.
With restaurants today focusing heavily on aesthetics and presentation, many dining spaces are now designed keeping Instagram in mind. But Chindi believes good food continues to matter the most in the long run. “A thoughtfully designed space definitely adds to the experience and people naturally appreciate visually appealing places. But ultimately, it’s the food that brings people back. Some of the most loved places in Chennai are simple, nofrills establishments that have survived for years purely because of the quality of their food,” she suggests.
Sweta Garapati, founder of Old Madras Baking Company, shares a similar view. According to her, Instagram and Reels have become important tools for communication and brand recall. “People spend so much time online today and consistent content helps your brand stay in their mind when they are deciding where to eat. But for us, the order of priority is always clear: great product first, social media second. No amount of online content can make up for mediocre food.”
Sweta says authentic influencer content often brings noticeable traction for restaurants. However, audiences today can easily identify whether a review is genuine or simply promotional. “We deliberately keep our influencer collaborations organic. We would rather have someone genuinely discover us, love the product and share it naturally than create visibility that feels
forced. That kind of endorsement carries much more credibility,” she explains.
For many restaurants today, social media has become the new version of word-of-mouth marketing. Customers often discover cafés, dishes and dining spaces through reels before visiting them in person. Aesthetics, she agrees, have also become an important part of dining culture today. “People want to feel inspired when they walk into a space and naturally they want to photograph their food and surroundings. But the key is creating your own identity instead of copying a generic Instagram-friendly style. If every café looks the same online, none of them truly stand out.”
At the same time, she believes aesthetics alone are not enough to build a successful restaurant. “A beautiful café with average food may attract people once, but it is good food and a memorable experience that keeps customers coming back,” she says.
Sweta also notes that influencer collaborations and viral reels can temporarily increase the popularity of certain dishes or attract a new audience. “You definitely notice a spike in interest when a popular influencer posts about a dish. But that attention is usually shortlived. The real challenge is staying relevant beyond that moment through innovation, consistency and quality,” she adds.
While social media has opened up exciting possibilities for restaurants, it has also increased pressure within the industry. “On one hand, social media exposes restaurants to global trends, ideas and inspiration. But on the other hand, it also creates clutter and pushes many places to chase trends at the cost of authenticity.”