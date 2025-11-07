From dosas to dharma: Chennai’s creative spark lights up IGDC 2025

CHENNAI: From sizzling dosas to epic mythological battles, the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2025, held at the Chennai Trade Centre, showcased the diversity and creativity of India’s fast-growing gaming industry.

Among the highlights were ‘Meesai Dosai’, a distinctly Tamil-themed cooking game developed by Chennai-based Thumbi Games, and AUM – The Game, a mythological action title from Brahman studios, outside Tamil Nadu that is making waves nationwide.

Meesai Dosai instantly stood out for its playful concept and nostalgic Tamil essence. The 2D pixel-art cooking simulator allows players to step into a virtual kitchen and master the art of making dosas, from the humble plain dosa and kal dosa to crispy roast varieties, all rendered with meticulous detail.

“Our dream is to represent Tamil culture in gaming,” said S Praya, one of the proprietors of Thumbi Games, speaking to DT Next. “We’ve grown up playing cooking games that focus on burgers and pasta. But we wanted something that reflects our own food culture. That’s how Meesai Dosai was born.”

Praya, along with co-developer R Sujith, believes the game will appeal to global audiences, especially the Tamil diaspora craving a cultural connection through entertainment. “It’s a relaxing game for people who want to unwind after work or study. For non-resident Tamils, this will feel like a warm slice of home,” she added.

The duo, currently balancing studies and jobs, has developed the project as a labour of love. The game is now in the demo stage and is expected to hit the market by 2027. “The feedback so far has been incredible, both from local and international players. Even Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited our stall and appreciated the concept; it was a proud moment,” Praya smiled.

Meanwhile, drawing attention from a different corner of the exhibition was ‘AUM – The Game’, a 3D multiplayer action-adventure inspired by Indian mythology. AUM takes players on a cinematic spiritual odyssey through mythical realms, where they must uphold dharma, battle cosmic beings, and attain moksha to save the universe.

“AUM isn’t just another game, it’s a pulse, a roar, a movement. We want players to feel the power of Indian mythology and step into a universe that tests courage, belief, and destiny,” Mohan, a developer, told this correspondent.