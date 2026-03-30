From crisis support to self-growth, therapy gains ground in Chennai

CHENNAI: Therapy has become increasingly normal today, with people casually saying, “My therapist said…” in everyday conversations. What was once met with “Why do you need therapy?” has now shifted towards acceptance, clarity and self-awareness. We spoke to a few individuals to understand what therapy means to them, how it has shaped their lives and how the outlook towards therapy has evolved over the years.
I started therapy around eight years ago and it has been an interesting journey. I truly enjoy the process. There has been a shift in how people perceive therapy today. Earlier, it was more about seeking help during a crisis. Now, it’s more about gaining clarity and becoming self-aware. I’ve come to understand that you don’t have to be in crisis to seek therapy. It can become a part of your everyday life: a space to have honest conversations with someone. It’s no longer just about coping, being comforted, or constantly seeking advice. It’s about challenging yourself to understand who you are and to better understand your relationships. Back then, therapy was a difficult conversation; we wouldn’t even tell our families that we were going.
Now, things have changed. In fact, children are encouraging their parents to go for therapy. There’s a lot more openness around it. I think people across generations are now more accepting of therapy if they feel the need for it. Personally, I would rather be with someone who is self-aware, goes to therapy and is open about it, than someone who is intellectually smart but emotionally unavailable. Emotional literacy is far more attractive. You can’t share everything with family and friends and not everyone wants to be your unpaid therapist. We’ve also realised that it’s better to keep self-pity out of dinner conversations; we save that for our therapists.
- Shraddha Kadel,
founder, Wandercue Travel, and creative Director, Jugal Kishore Jewellers
Therapy has become common today and it is much more accessible. Many workplaces now offer packages that include sessions with a therapist when needed. During Covid 19, a large number of people turned to online therapy, which further normalised it. When you vent to a parent or a friend, they are likely to take your side, mainly because they know you, understand your perspective, and often feel an obligation to agree with you. But when you speak to a therapist, they are able to objectively dissect what is wrong, what is right, and what is truly good for you. Having a third perspective in life is always helpful. Even when I am self-sabotaging, my parents, friends, or partner may not always point it out directly. To some extent, they know me as a person and may try to comfort or please me. But therapists are different. I have received many blunt and honest responses from my therapist, including being told that I am wrong and that I need to work on certain aspects of myself.
I feel therapy is becoming more common, especially among people in their mid-20s. It offers a perspective that people around us may not always be able to provide. In conversations with friends, I often say, “My therapist said this,” and it no longer feels unusual or awkward; it shows how normalised therapy has become. It gives people a space to vent, gain clarity and keep moving forward. Ideally, seeking therapy should be as normal as visiting a doctor for a physical illness. At the same time, I have also seen people misuse therapy as a trend or a “fashionable” thing to do. Some treat it as something cool to talk about rather than something meaningful. If you choose to go to therapy, it’s important to communicate with your parents or partner and help them understand that nothing is ‘wrong’ with you; you simply want to work on certain aspects of your life. Sometimes, having an external, unbiased person walk with you through certain phases can truly help you gain a better perspective.
- Maya Sureshbabu,
Fleur and Company founder,
When I first started therapy five years ago and told my parents, their reaction was similar to what many people used to think: “Why do you need therapy?” It wasn’t that they were against the concept; they didn’t understand what therapy really meant. Over time, they’ve seen how much it has helped me grow into the person I am today, and their perspective has completely shifted. There was definitely a time when going to therapy carried a sense of taboo, almost as if it were something to be ashamed of. But that stigma is slowly fading, thanks to people who openly talk about their mental health and therapy on social platforms and beyond. I’ve always tried to be honest and open about my own journey, hoping that, in some small way, it helps change the way people see therapy, that seeking help is not a weakness, but a powerful step toward becoming your best self.
- Pavitra Krishnaswamy,
founder, November Reign
I realised I needed therapy when I was around 17, but back then, it wasn’t something people around me easily understood or accepted. Every session felt like a battle. My family would question it, try to talk me out of going, or say things like, ‘You don’t need this, just talk to us.’ Even in academic spaces, there was judgment. I remember a psychology teacher once saying, ‘You can’t deal with your own problems, so you need a therapist?’ That stayed with me for a long time. But I still went: quietly and consistently. Over time, things began to change slowly. Three years in, my family has come a long way from where they were. The taboo hasn’t completely disappeared, but it’s softer now, less rigid. And to me, that reflects a much bigger shift happening around us. A big reason for this change is that people are more self-aware now. We are exposed to conversations around mental health, boundaries, trauma and emotional well-being in ways earlier generations weren’t. Social media, personal experiences, and simply seeing people around us struggle openly have made it harder to ignore what’s happening internally.
People are beginning to realise that ‘just dealing with it’ or suppressing things doesn’t work in the long run. There’s also a growing understanding that therapy isn’t only for when something is ‘wrong.’ It’s for growth, clarity, and learning how to navigate relationships and emotions better. People are starting to see the cost of not addressing these things, how it shows up in patterns, in relationships, and in the way we treat ourselves. I love this shift. It feels comforting and honestly, a little relieving. Something that once felt isolating and questioned is now slowly becoming normal. To me, going to therapy is a sign of strength, not weakness. It means you are willing to look at yourself honestly, to unlearn, and to break cycles that may have existed for generations and that isn’t easy.
- Jinal Trivedi, PR executive