From crisis support to self-growth, therapy gains ground in Chennai

Therapy has become common today and it is much more accessible. Many workplaces now offer packages that include sessions with a therapist when needed. During Covid 19, a large number of people turned to online therapy, which further normalised it. When you vent to a parent or a friend, they are likely to take your side, mainly because they know you, understand your perspective, and often feel an obligation to agree with you. But when you speak to a therapist, they are able to objectively dissect what is wrong, what is right, and what is truly good for you. Having a third perspective in life is always helpful. Even when I am self-sabotaging, my parents, friends, or partner may not always point it out directly. To some extent, they know me as a person and may try to comfort or please me. But therapists are different. I have received many blunt and honest responses from my therapist, including being told that I am wrong and that I need to work on certain aspects of myself.