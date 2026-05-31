From Chennai to Colombo: Chef Mavisha Ramachandran serves stories through food

Mavisha has been hosting supper clubs centred on Sri Lankan cuisine and its lesser-known regional food traditions over two decades. Through intimate dining experiences held in Chennai and other cities, he introduces guests not only to dishes from the island nation but also to the histories and people behind them.

His food journey began with a longing for home. “I always enjoyed cooking, but I really got into it when

I moved to the US for my Master’s degree. I missed Sri Lankan food and started cooking many of the dishes I grew up eating. That is when I became much more interested in cooking.”