From Athangudi tiles to terracotta pots, Christmas trees get an artistic makeover in hotels

CHENNAI: As Christmas approaches, hotels in the city are embracing the festive spirit by unveiling their Christmas trees. However, these trees go beyond the usual ornaments, stars, and fairy lights – they are thoughtfully designed to spread holiday cheer in meaningful and creative ways.

Park Hyatt’s Christmas tree, known as the 'Tree of Hope,' symbolises compassion and community outreach. The hotel has partnered with the underprivileged community of Ambedkar Nagar in Poonamallee, where tribal children and street kids often lack necessities. The tree, made of stacked wooden cubes, features little cards with notes detailing the items the children wish for this Christmas. "Guests can pick a card and buy or sponsor the item listed. In the week leading up to Christmas, the Park Hyatt team, dressed as Santas, will deliver gifts and meals to 100 children from the community," said Mohanapriya NS, Director of Human Resources at Park Hyatt.

Tree of Hope at Park Hyatt Chennai

ITC Grand Chola ushers in the festive season with a stunning artistic creation – an Athangudi Christmas Tree. Inspired by the vibrant Athangudi tiles of Chettinad, the tree is a tribute to the region’s rich cultural heritage. The intricate tile patterns have been reimagined on repurposed wood by people of determination, in collaboration with Rahool Saksena, an artist committed to social change. Each tile, rooted in a 500-year-old tradition, reflects the artistic legacy of Chettinad, once adorning the grand halls of Tamil Nadu’s ancestral palaces. These timeless tiles are now given new life, blending the old and the new. Shaariq Akhtar, General Manager of ITC Grand Chola, shared, “The Athangudi Christmas Tree embodies ITC Grand Chola’s commitment to balancing luxury with environmental consciousness and supporting local artisans. It celebrates India’s cultural heritage while promoting the preservation and elevation of artisanal traditions through meaningful platforms.”

The Westin Chennai Velachery has embraced sustainability this festive season with a unique terracotta Christmas tree. “We wanted to highlight traditional earthenware while supporting local artisans. The tree is crafted from terracotta pots, hand-painted with red soil, and decorated with other handmade elements. The earth element reminds us to stay grounded and protect the planet as we revel in the festive spirit. After the season, the pots will be repurposed for planting saplings and reused as artefacts,” said Deepraj Mukherjee, General Manager of The Westin Chennai.

The Westin Chennai’s terracota tree

The iron frame supporting the structure is detachable and reusable, further promoting sustainability. “Our goal is to create as little waste as possible. We celebrate a vision shaped by creativity and collaboration. This tree is not just a decoration but a symbol of purpose - rooted in tradition and looking forward to a better future. It’s a reminder of the beauty in simplicity and sustainability and the importance of preserving our traditions with care,” he added.

During the tree lighting ceremony at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai, guests planted saplings on a custom-designed metal frame shaped like a tree, replacing the traditional Christmas tree. Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels and Resorts, explained that the eco-friendly tree provides a meaningful way to celebrate the season while making a positive impact on the environment.

At Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai

Le Royal Meridien’s 30-foot sustainable Christmas tree is a striking masterpiece of eco-conscious artistry and holiday elegance. Crafted from recycled scrap metal, discarded sheets, and repurposed plywood, the tree stands as a testament to the hotel’s commitment to sustainability, inspiring visitors with its innovative use of upcycled materials.

Sustainable Xmas tree at Le Royal Méridien

The Christmas tree at Radisson Blu Temple Bay in Mamallapuram was crafted entirely from palm leaves, offering a unique and sustainable alternative to traditional trees. This creative approach promotes eco-friendliness during the festive season. Instead of using cut trees, which can have significant environmental impacts, the hotel utilised locally sourced palm leaves, making it a great choice for reducing waste and carbon footprint. "The tree's base, leaves, and core are all made from waste materials collected within the property," said Shabin Sarvotham, Senior General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram.