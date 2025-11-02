Free TNPSC coaching classes to begin in Chennai today

CHENNAI: Free coaching classes for aspirants preparing for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1, 2, 2A, and 4 examinations will commence in Chennai on November 2. The 2026 TNPSC recruitment schedule is expected to be announced soon.

The coaching initiative, organised by the Ambedkar Education and Employment Training Centre, aims to help candidates easily understand the syllabus and enhance their preparation.

The government-sponsored programme is open to aspirants from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and also the economically disadvantaged from all categories. According to organisers, classes will be held at the training centre every Saturday and Sunday from 9.30 am. to 4.45 pm starting November 2. Sessions, handled by experienced trainers, will include group discussions and model tests to familiarise students with the exam pattern.

The training programme, supported by the All India Insurance Employees Association and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Eradication Front, has been successfully running for the past 14 years. So far, over 1,300 trainees have secured employment in central and state government services through this initiative, according to a joint release from the organisers.

Applicants are required to bring a passport-size photograph and address proof at the time of registration.

Government job aspirants interested in joining the free coaching can register by calling 97906 10961, 97912 85693, 73387 03324, 90426 92613, 90427 27276, or 94446 41712