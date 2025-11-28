Free IoT training for students at Periyar Science Centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Chennai will provide free training for government school students on the latest developments in Internet of Things (IoT) for 12 weeks from the last week of December.

The IoT refers to a wide network of physical things embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies that enable students to connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet.

A senior Higher Education department official said the training programme will cover everything from basic to various latest subjects in IoT.

The introduction and setup of IoT, including the WiFi module, capabilities and an overview, would be covered in the first week. Basics of WiFi module programming would be covered in the second week, sensor integration in the third week and connecting to local WiFi in the fourth.

The module on local device control and monitoring will be taught in the fifth session, cloud connectivity in the sixth week, remote device control in the seventh week, and data logging and visualisation in the eighth week.

In the final four weeks, the training programme would teach alerts and notifications, and automation with external tools, the official said, adding,

"In the 11th and 12th sessions, the students will be given a project topic to work on based on the concepts they have learned so far." The successful participants will receive a certificate at the end of the programme.