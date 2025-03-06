Free consultations for glaucoma patients till March 31 at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has announced free glaucoma consultations for denizens concerned about, or diagnosed with glaucoma, till March 31, in observance of the World Glaucoma Week.

The initiative will provide eye examinations, including intraocular pressure checks, optic nerve evaluations, and visual field tests. Patients diagnosed with glaucoma will be counselled on advanced treatment options, including medications, laser therapy, and surgical interventions.

The risk factors that make individuals more prone to developing glaucoma include a family history of the disease, high intraocular pressure, age over 40, diabetes, and a history of eye trauma. Treatment options include eye drops to lower IOP, laser therapy, surgery, including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS).

In a statement, Dr Ashvin Agarwal, chief, said: “The free consultation ensures that individuals at risk of glaucoma have access to early diagnosis and treatment options. Anyone over 40 years, especially those with risk factors, must make use of this, and get their eyes checked for intraocular pressure and health of the optic nerve.”

A newer and promising treatment method called MIGS offers a less invasive option with quicker recovery time compared to traditional glaucoma surgery. “This procedure involves small incisions and the use of microscopic devices to reduce intraocular pressure. It has gained popularity due to its ability to provide significant relief with fewer risks and complications,” he added.