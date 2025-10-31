Begin typing your search...

    Free camp for stroke, neuro conditions at SRMC on Nov 1

    The camp will be held on the first floor of the hospital annexe building, opposite the Emergency department

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Oct 2025 8:00 AM IST
    Free camp for stroke, neuro conditions at SRMC on Nov 1
    Photo: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research official website

    CHENNAI: In observance of World Stroke Day on November 1, the Sri Ramachandra Rehabilitation Centre (SRMC) will conduct a free multidisciplinary screening camp for stroke survivors and individuals with other neurological disorders from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

    The camp will be held on the first floor of the hospital annexe building, opposite the Emergency department. It aims to help patients experiencing difficulties in speech, swallowing, walking, listening, memory, reading, writing, or performing daily activities following a stroke or neurological condition.

    Specialists from various disciplines will assess participants and provide expert guidance to enhance their quality of life. Attendees are requested to bring their medical and treatment records, if available.

    For registration and further details, call 99401 84280 or 044-4592 8640.

    DTNEXT Bureau

