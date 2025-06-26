Fourth suspect arrested in Ashok Nagar murder case after victim succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: The Ashok Nagar Police have arrested the fourth and final suspect, K Sanjay (19), in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Kalaiyarasan. Sanjay, who had been evading capture since the June 15th attack, was apprehended Wednesday.

On June 15, 2025, in the early hours, Kalaiyarasan (son of Ramakrishnan), a resident of West Mambalam's LIG Flats, was standing on 35th Street, Ashok Nagar.

Relatives Sanjay and Sunilkumar arrived on a two-wheeler, allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation using abusive language, and then attacked Kalaiyarasan with a knife before fleeing.

Severely injured, Kalaiyarasan was admitted as an inpatient at Royapettah Government Hospital. Based on a complaint filed by his mother, the Ashok Nagar Police Station registered a case, including charges of attempted murder, and initiated an investigation.

Probe revealed that Kalaiyarasan was married to Tamilarasi (with whom he had a 3-year-old son), but the couple had been separated for about 1.5 years due to differences. This situation had previously led to conflicts in 2024 between Kalaiyarasan and Tamilarasi's brother, Shakthivel, resulting in cases at the Ashok Nagar Police Station and brief jail terms for both. On the night of June 14, 2025, another argument erupted between Kalaiyarasan, Shakthivel, his brother Sanjay, and their cousin Sanjay. This altercation culminated in the knife attack by Sanjay and Sunilkumar the following morning.

Following an investigation, the Ashok Nagar Police team arrested three suspects on June 15 itself. They were Sanjay (Tamilarasi's brother) , Shakthivel (Tamilarasi's brother) and Sunilkumar (their cousin).

A knife and the two-wheeler used in the crime were seized. The arrested individuals were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Tragically, Kalaiyarasan succumbed to his injuries on June 21, 2025, while undergoing treatment. Consequently, the charges in the case were elevated from attempted murder to murder.

Police intensified efforts to locate the absconding fourth suspect, K Sanjay (19), a resident of Ashok Nagar, Chennai. Acting on leads, a special police team led by the Ashok Nagar Inspector arrested him Wednesday.

The arrested suspect, K Sanjay, was interrogated and produced before the court, yesterday. Following the court's order, he has been remanded to judicial custody. All four accused individuals are now in custody as the murder investigation continues.