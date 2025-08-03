Four youths held for knifepoint robbery incidents in Puzhal

CHENNAI: City police have arrested four youths in connection with two separate knifepoint robbery incidents in Puzhal and surrounding areas.

Puzhal Police registered a case and began investigations based on a complaint from Abdul Rahman (20), a guest worker from West Bengal working at a construction site in Kavankarai near Puzhal. On July 31 (Thursday), Rahman was sleeping at the construction site when the suspects tried to steal his mobile phone.

When he woke up, they threatened him with a knife and fled the scene. After investigations, Police arrested Poovarasan (25), Anish, Sanjay Kumar, Syed Rasheed – all around 20 years old. Probe revealed that a day after robbing him, they also threatened another man with a knife and took his mobile phone.

The arrested persons were produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.