Four years after noted TV actor Chitra's death by suicide, father too kills self

CHENNAI: The 64-year-old father of late TV actor Chithra died by suicide on Monday. Kamaraj, a retired police official, was found dead in his residence in Tiruvanmiyur, said a Maalaimalar report.

The Tiruvanmiyur police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the Kamaraj's death.

Chithra, a well-known actor in the Tamil television industry, had died by suicide in December 2020. Chithra was found dead inside a hotel room near Poonamallee.

At that time, her family raised suspicions and accused her husband, Hemnath, of being involved. Nazarathpet police arrested Hemnath. Later he was released on bail due to lack of sufficient evidence.