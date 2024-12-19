Four years after grandson’s death, 69-yr-old dies after fall from same Chennai building

CHENNAI: Four years after his grandson died after falling from an apartment building in Vepery, a 69-year-old man died after falling from the eighth floor of the same building in Vepery in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police sources, the man, identified as Jambalal Katodia, a resident of Prince Paradise Apartment, was suffering from mental distress following the death of his grandson, Darshan, who had fallen from the same building in 2020.

Katodia's family members said that he was under medication for his mental health issues. On Tuesday night, his wife and son were asleep when he fell from the balcony of their eighth-floor apartment.

The incident came to light when the family members alerted the police and the 108 ambulance service. The paramedics declared Katodia dead at the scene.

The Vepery police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.