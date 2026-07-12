Four workers killed by electrocution in Mahabalipuram

The deceased were identified as Prabhu (33) of Neikuppi village, Balaji (20) of Vasanthapuri, Basha Bai (45) of Mahabalipuram and Rajendran (55) of Kadumpadi village. Bhagavan (45) of Karanai survived the incident with minor injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said the private resort, which also operates a restaurant, had been facing acute water scarcity due to a sharp decline in groundwater levels during the summer. As the existing borewell was yielding insufficient water, the management had engaged a private drilling company to dig a deeper borewell on Saturday afternoon.