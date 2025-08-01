Four women from MP arrested for attempted purse theft in Mambalam

CHENNAI: Mambalam police arrested four women from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after they attempted to steal a man's wallet in the crowded T. Nagar area.

According to the police victim Saravanan, 48, an iron shop owner from Appavu Nagar, Saidapet was near popular textile showroom, T. Nagar on Thursday afternoon.

When the women allegedly exploited the heavy crowd to attempt stealing Saravanan's wallet from his trouser pocket as he walked by.

Alerted by Saravanan's shout, members of the public immediately caught hold of the four suspects and handed them over to police.

Police later identified the women as Sonam(36), Neha(35), Savithri Bai (36), Mohini Bai (45), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh. Police registered a case based on Saravanan's complaint and arrested the women.

Investigation revealed the suspects travelled by train across various states, targeting crowded areas for thefts. Sonal has 8 prior theft cases registered against her, while Neha has 1 prior case.