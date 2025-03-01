Four new EMUs from Chennai, effective from March 3

CHENNAI: Chennai Railway Division has announced the introduction of four new EMUs from Chennai for the convenience of passengers from March 3

1. Train No. 43013 Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local will leave Moore Market Complex at 11:15 am.

2. Train no 43006 Avadi - Moore Market Complex EMU local will leave Avadi at 05:25 am.

3. Train No. 42035 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local will leave Moore Market Complex at 10:35 pm.

4. Train No. 42014, Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local will leave Gummidipundi at 09:10 am, a release from Southern Railway said.