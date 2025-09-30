Former tenant steals 85-year-old's chain in Alandur, held

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount police arrested a former tenant of an 85-year-old woman for stealing her 2.75 sovereign gold chain.

Shakunthala (85) resides alone in Alandur, and Mani (23), who is her current neighbour, was a previous tenant. On September 26, Shakunthala had kept her chain on the table to use her restroom, when Mani sneaked into her home and stole the chain.

Later, Shakunthala alerted her son, Kumar, who filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered. With the help of CCTV footage, Mani was arrested on Sunday, and the stolen gold chain was recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.