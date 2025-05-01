Former driver arrested for stealing rice mill truck in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Ayanavaram Police arrested a 34-year-old man, Ebenezer Prasad, for stealing a cargo truck belonging to a rice mill in Ayanavaram. The incident came to light after Kumar (41), an employee of the mill, reported the theft of a truck on April 29.

According to the complaint, Kumar, a resident of K.H. Road, Ayanavaram, had parked the vehicle loaded with rice sacks in front of the mill’s godown as usual. Upon returning after work, he discovered the truck missing and immediately alerted authorities. The Ayanavaram Crime Division registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police identified the prime suspect as Ebenezer Prasad, a former driver at the same rice mill.

Investigators revealed that Prasad, who had been dismissed from his job earlier on April 29 due to alcohol abuse and frequent altercations, stole the truck keys in a fit of rage. A team led by the Ayanavaram Inspector recovered the stolen vehicle and apprehended Prasad.

Further inquiry uncovered that Prasad had prior criminal involvement, with three existing cases registered against him. After interrogation, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.