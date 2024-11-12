SC stays CBI probe in Anna Nagar Pocso case; orders for SIT

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court, on Monday, stayed the CBI investigation into the Anna Nagar Pocso case and ordered for formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead. The case, filed under the Pocso Act, was initially investigated by the Chennai police before being transferred to the CBI by the Madras High Court.

After hearing the State government's appeal, the top court also directed for compiling of a list of seven serving IPS officers in the TN cadre from other states to form the SIT.

The HC transferred the investigation into the case of sexual assault of a minor girl in Anna Nagar and the attack on her parents to the CBI in October after finding prima facie material of serious irregularities in the procedure followed by the State police.

Pursuing the counter and facts of the case, the bench found that the accused was arrested only 12 days after the case was registered and expressed dissatisfaction over the manner the police handled the case.

On August 30, the mother of the 10-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Anna Nagar all-women police station stating that her daughter was sexually abused by a neighbour. However, the inspector allegedly attacked the parent of the victim at the police station in the presence of the accused. Further, it was submitted that the inspector harassed the victim while she was admitted to Kilpauk government hospital and also recorded the victim's statement without the presence of her mother.