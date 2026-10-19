Foreshore Estate move at sea, TVK government eyes MTC campus for Secretariat-Assembly complex

At present, it houses the headquarters of both Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and also the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), and also two MTC depots.

Sources in the government said the MTC campus was among the locations under consideration, but no final decision had been taken. An official announcement on the location of the proposed Secretariat complex is expected within a week, sources said.

"The area has around 13.22 acres of land, along with buildings, and could be suitable for the new Secretariat campus. Secretariat employees would also be able to commute easily by bus, suburban train, and also Metro Rail," an official told DT Next.

For the government, Pallavan House land offers two key advantages. As the land already belongs to the government, requiring no additional acquisition, it would not lead to evictions and resultant accusations of high-handedness. Thus, it is politically convenient to pick the spot.

Also, for the hundreds of government employees stationed at the Secretariat – and countless others, including members of the public, who have to visit the administrative nerve centre – it would offer convenience in terms of everyday logistics.