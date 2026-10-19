Foreshore Estate move at sea, TVK government eyes MTC campus for Secretariat-Assembly complex

CHENNAI: Facing stiff, relentless resistance from the fisherfolk against the proposal to build the new Secretariat-Assembly complex in Foreshore Estate, the TVK-led State government is considering the 13.22-acre Pallavan House campus as an alternative site.
At present, it houses the headquarters of both Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and also the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), and also two MTC depots.
Sources in the government said the MTC campus was among the locations under consideration, but no final decision had been taken. An official announcement on the location of the proposed Secretariat complex is expected within a week, sources said.
"The area has around 13.22 acres of land, along with buildings, and could be suitable for the new Secretariat campus. Secretariat employees would also be able to commute easily by bus, suburban train, and also Metro Rail," an official told DT Next.
For the government, Pallavan House land offers two key advantages. As the land already belongs to the government, requiring no additional acquisition, it would not lead to evictions and resultant accusations of high-handedness. Thus, it is politically convenient to pick the spot.
Also, for the hundreds of government employees stationed at the Secretariat – and countless others, including members of the public, who have to visit the administrative nerve centre – it would offer convenience in terms of everyday logistics.
Incidentally, the location is close to the Omandurar Government Estate, where the previous DMK regime had constructed a new Secretariat complex over a decade and half ago.
If the Pallavan House campus is chosen, the government will have to identify an alternative location for the MTC headquarters. Officials said the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu could be considered for relocating the transport corporations' headquarters, as it would allow bus operations to be monitored from the same premises.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced in the Assembly that a new Secretariat and Assembly complex would be constructed at Foreshore Estate at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, with a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet. The announcement triggered protests by fishing communities, which were strengthened after opposition parties – and also alliance partners like the CPI and CPM – joined them in opposing the proposed location.
Proposals to construct a new Secretariat-Assembly complex have faced opposition in Tamil Nadu in the past as well.
In 2003, the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced a plan to build a new Secretariat on the Queen Mary's College campus. The proposal, which involved demolishing a portion of the college premises, triggered protests by students, and was eventually dropped amid political and legal opposition. Kotturpuram was subsequently explored as an alternative location in 2004, but that proposal did not materialise.
During the DMK regime led by M Karunanidhi, a new Secretariat-Assembly complex was built on the Omandurar Government Estate on Anna Salai. Though inaugurated in March 2010, it functioned only for a brief while, as Jaya returned to power and shifted the Assembly and Secretariat back to Fort St. George.
The Omandurar complex, built at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore, was subsequently converted into a government hospital.
MTC depot - 7.55 acres
Old SETC campus - 3.957 acres
Pallavan House - 1.701 acres