Food delivery man sexually harasses woman customer in Madipakkam, arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a food delivery executive for allegedly sexually harassing a woman customer in Madipakkam.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 13, 2025. A 27-year-old woman working for a private IT company had placed an online order. When the delivery person arrived, he reportedly claimed his phone battery was dead and asked to charge it inside her apartment. As the woman took him to the kitchen, he inappropriately offered "help."

Becoming suspicious, the woman checked his phone and discovered it did have charge. She immediately asked him to leave. Instead, the delivery person allegedly made sexually explicit remarks about her body before departing.

After the delivery company failed to take action despite her complaint, the victim approached the Madipakkam Police Station. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS Act - outraging modesty) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

Following a thorough investigation led by the Madipakkam police identified and arrested the accused, Gopinath (28), a native of Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district.

Gopinath was produced before a court on Thursday. The court remanded him to judicial custody.