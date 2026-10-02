FOMRRA petitions NPCI, Fin Min for Rs 5 UPI merchant discount rate on maintenance collections

Supported by a national coalition of nearly 200,000 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), including MahaSewa, the Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF), and Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), the petition urges the government to notify apartment maintenance collections as an essential utility category eligible for a flat Rs 5 Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

The coalition strongly opposes the proposed 0.4 per cent commercial MDR levy set to take effect on 15 October. The petition highlights that housing communities operate strictly on a non-profit, cost-recovery basis, collecting funds solely to pay for shared essential services such as security, water, common-area electricity, and lift maintenance. While direct payments to power and water utilities already qualify for the flat Rs 5 MDR rate, aggregating these payments through an RWA penalises citizens with a 0.4% fee.