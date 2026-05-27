Follow rules, bar slaughter in non-designated areas during Bakrid: Madras High Court to top officials

CHENNAI: Pulling up the State police for suggesting that temporary sheds could be used for animal slaughter during Bakrid festival, the Madras High Court directed Chief Secretary and State police chief to prevent cow slaughter in public places or unauthorised areas.
A bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan ruled that animal slaughter cannot occur at any location of one’s choice, but must be confined to official slaughterhouses or sites specifically designated by competent local authorities. “Slaughter cannot be done in any place you want,” the court observed.
The directive came in response to a petition from a Coimbatore political activist, who alleged preparations were under way to slaughter cows and calves in non-notified areas. Criticising the police for their suggestion in the counter-affidavit that temporary sheds could be used for the purpose, the court questioned how such makeshift arrangements could be considered lawful.
The bench emphasised that under existing laws, only local authorities have that power to decide slaughtering zones. Citing a 2023 State urban local bodies rule, a 1976 government order, and a 2020 ruling of the division bench, the court clarified that while Tamil Nadu does not impose an absolute ban on cow slaughter, the practice is impermissible unless all legal conditions are met.
“The question of carrying out slaughter in a non-designated place does not arise at all,” the court stated. Though the case originated in Coimbatore, the judges ordered Statewide enforcement, directing top officials to ensure no cow slaughter occurs in public or unauthorised locations during Bakrid