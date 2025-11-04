Fold, tie, create: Discover the art of wrapping with Bojagi

CHENNAI: Gift wrapping is truly an art. If you are bored with wrapping gifts the same way every time, this exhibition and workshop are for you. InKo Centre, in association with the Korean Pavilion in Auroville, is presenting an exhibition and workshop on Bojagi, the traditional Korean art of wrapping. Characterised by intricate patchwork and vibrant colours, Bojagi is deeply rooted in Korean culture and has been passed down through generations as a symbol of blessing, care, and creativity. This Korean art is also a step toward a more sustainable future, replacing plastic bags with reusable Bojagi.

The Bojagi exhibition is curated by Wonja, Mint, Sungheui, and Sathya. Mint, who hosts the workshop, says, “While living in Auroville, and as part of the International Zone of Auroville, the Korean Pavilion has been dedicated to cultivating and deepening our love and appreciation for Korean culture and art. Wonja, Sungheui and I have felt a growing aspiration to learn and share Korean traditions more actively. I had the opportunity to study Bojagi art. Although every Korean is familiar with Bojagi, as an art form, its depth and beauty have long remained in the background of history. So we initiated a self-learning course about Bojagi within Auroville. Learning Bojagi has given us a renewed admiration for the simple yet elegant and practical spirit of Korean aesthetics. Trying it itself was a wonderful experience for us.”

The word Bojagi means ‘to wrap blessings and offer them as a gift.’ A Bojagi can wrap anything square, triangular, round, long, or uneven objects, and even several items at once. This reflects its philosophy of inclusiveness and generosity.

“Another beauty of Bojagi lies in how it highlights the natural form of what it wraps. Depending on its use, it changes its name: when wrapping a book, it is called chaek bojagi (book cloth), for a lunchbox dosirak bojagi, to carry a baby podaegi, and so on. This versatility embodies Bojagi’s philosophy of thoughtfulness and adaptability. Depending on the fabric, there are many materials used, like cotton, silk, hemp, organza and satin, among others.”

Mint adds that contemporary Bojagi art experiments with new patterns, colour combinations, knotting techniques, and fabrics, expanding traditional wrapping into a broader field of creative design.

“In just a one-hour workshop, beginners can learn four or five simple wrapping techniques. These are easy and practical, and anyone can immediately start using them at home. We love the moment of forming a Bojagi into a beautiful form, and while tightening it, there is an inner process of grounding and completion. When we unfold the corners to create petal-like shapes, it feels as if a flower is blooming. Sometimes unexpected forms appear, bringing the joy of new creation.”

She hopes that participants in the exhibition and workshop on Bojagi leave inspired to take a small step toward a more sustainable future, replacing plastic bags with reusable Bojagi, and experience the beauty and simplicity of Korean aesthetics. Rathi Jafer, Director of InKo Centre, explains that every exhibition at the Centre is accompanied by a workshop.

“There is always an element of information and education. Bojagi is an integral part of Korean culture, much like the ‘potlam’ in Tamil Nadu. While it serves a utilitarian purpose, with various adornments, it transforms into something beautifully crafted. Through this exhibition, our aim was to trace the evolution of Bojagi - its origins, its role during ancient times, and how it has continued through different periods of Korean history,” says Rathi.

The exhibition is on view till November 15 at The Gallery, InKo Centre.